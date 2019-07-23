Ghana: Volta NDC to Vet 63 Aspirants for Parliamentary Primary ... Rawlings Aide Joins Race

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, is to vet a total of 63 parliamentary aspirants for primary in all 18 constituencies in the region.

The vetting, scheduled for July 24 and July 25 this year, is in accordance with section six A(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) of the guidelines as amended for the conduct of the August 24, 2019 parliamentary primaries.

James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, in a press release said on July 24, a total of 31 aspirants from 10 constituencies would be vetted and the remaining 32 aspirants from eight constituencies would be vetted on July 25th.

It asked constituency chairmen of the party to come along with the Branch Membership Register of all aspirants in their constituencies, the vetting would begin at 0900 hours each day, at the party's regional office in Ho and there would be balloting for successful aspirants immediately after the vetting for the primary.

The statement said there would be no balloting for aspirants going unopposed, and that each aspirant would be allowed to bring about 30 supporters who would be provided seats outside the vetting room.

It said to consolidate the unity and cohesion in the party to secure a resounding victory for former President John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, aspirants would be made to sign a declaration form to be committed, dedication and determined to accepting the outcome of the vetting and the primary without resorting to any legal or court litigation.

The statement said all aspirants shall be committed, determined and dedicated to issue- based campaigns devoid of personal attacks and rally behind the winner of the August 24, 2019 parliamentary primary to galvanise a united front towards winning the 2020 elections.

Relatedly, Dr Senanu Agumenu, a philanthropist, leadership and management consultant and an aide to former President Jerry Rawlings, has joined the race for the Akatsi North Constituency primary of the party.

Speaking after submitting his bid, he said he had chosen to contest the primary and represent his constituents in parliament because of his core vision to utilise his leadership skills in inspiring, empowering grassroots participation, to consolidate the gains of reorganisation processes of the NDC.