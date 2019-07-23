Ghana: Actionaid Ghana Provides Classroom Block for Pusiga

Pusiga — ActionAid Ghana (AAG) has inaugurated a three-unit classroom block with its ancillary facilities in the Pusiga district of the Upper East Region valued at GH¢237,000.00.

The three-unit classroom block, fully furnished with a library stocked with books, has a mechanised borehole with 1000 litres capacity water-tank mounted, a urinal, six-seater place of convenience, and a changing room with sanitary pads for the girls.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times at Pusiga during the inauguration of the project on Friday, the Programme Manager of AAG in charge of the region, Mr Alhassan Sulemana, indicated that AAG, shared the belief that when the girl-child is empowered, the whole society stands to gain.

He added that it was against this background that his outfit through educational support and other interventions always paid special attention to help address challenges confronting the girl-child as a result of the patriarchal society.

"Anything that will hinder girls' education from attaining greater heights in their future, have always been the concern of AAG," the Programme Manager intimidated.

The school block, which was handed over to the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), is expected to augment the Pusiga Girls Model Junior High School's (JHS) infrastructure, which had grown in population.

The District Director of Education, Ms Lydia Issaka, thanked AAG for the facility and charged the students to take their studies seriously in the enabling environment provided them to become responsible leaders in future.

The headmistress of the school, Ms Monica Mbatiig Poanaba, said the Pusiga Girls Model JHS was established in 2016 with three teachers and six students along three other model schools in the Binduri, Nabdam and the Builsa South District in the region.

She added that the current student population stands at 60, with nine teachers made up of four females and five males.

She commended citizens of Pusiga in America who donated 100 pieces of dual desks through the District Assembly to the school.

The headmistress emphasised that the Pusiga Girls Model School's vision was to empower the girl child to become positive, creative, innovative and inspirational leaders in future, through hard work and determination in a secured serene environment.

She thanked parents for supporting the school with teaching and learning materials.

A representative who spoke on behalf of the Pusiga Chief, Nab Azorang Alentis, also praised ActionAid Ghana for their kind gesture and urged all stakeholders to maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan.