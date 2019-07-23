23 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Institute of Surveyors to Get Rid of Quacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley E. Hope

Kumasi — The Ghana Institute of Surveyors is to embark on an exercise to get rid of quack surveyors duping the unsuspecting public.

According to the President of the Institute, Maame Ama Edumadze Acquah, the exercise would be effective as they look forward to the passage of a bill to regulate their profession.

She was interacting with the Ghanaian Times during the Institute's 50th anniversary celebration in Kumasi on Friday.

She said the passage of the Survey Council Act in Parliament would regulate the activities of surveyors in the country, lamenting that some unscrupulous people who had no certification were engaging in deceitful conduct.

The president noted that the passage of the law would align them with international standards, and called on surveyors to acquire leadership skills to help influence decision making for institutional change.

It was time, she said, surveyors took strategic decisions for the development of the country and citizenry, so that the number of people who would be living in urban areas would not suffer.

She said, "This process will bring about structural development, possibly in the urban centres, so when surveyors equip themselves early to adjust to the change, which will definitely happen; it will be timely for all."

Maame Ama Edumadze observed that when measures were put in place on time to save the lands, roads, transport and other land administration processes in the country, the poor, vulnerable and rich would be saved accordingly.

On the anniversary, the president explained that it was the key objective of the institution like surveyors to position the profession by articulating the professionals' role as effective leaders to promote and implement infrastructure to the best of standards.

The anniversary which was on the theme: 'Surveying Practice in Ghana, Celebrating the Past, Redefining the Future', brought together land professionals to discuss and increase participants' influence of becoming more familiar with the process of leading change.

For his part, the Chairman of the Institute, Kofi Cobbold, stressed the need for surveyors to embrace technology as a potential instrument in their profession.

He said the introduction of the digital information system had created an opportunity for the surveyors to use technology for planning and effective management of resources.

Mr Cobbold said technology was pervasive in all aspects of life, with land surveying also stepping up the pace of technology use.

He added that, land surveying had been an important factor in human civilisation since ancient history, as many kinds of surveying equipment had been used in the past to help land surveyors measure various parameters of land areas.

Ghana

James Oppong-Boanuh Acts As IGP While David Asante-Apeatu Proceeds On Leave

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday asked the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.