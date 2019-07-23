Ghana: IGP, CID Boss Absent From Court Again Over Contempt

For the fourth time, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, and the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, have failed to show up in court in connection with a contempt case against them.

Counsel for Gregory Afoko, Sorwah Charway, filed the application and asked the court to commit the IGP and the CID boss to contempt for failing to release Afoko , who was granted GH¢500,000 bail, on March 14, 2019, by the Accra High Court.

First, the IGP and the CID boss failed to appear on June 19, 2019, following an order made by Justice Jennifer Dodoo for IGP Apeatu and COP Addo-Danquah, to explain to the court why Afoko was still in custody.

The case was adjourned to July 3, for ruling, however, the duo failed to show up in court.

On June 19, Justice Dodoo, the presiding judge, warned that the court could have issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the IGP and the CID boss if they were ordinary citizens.

The court was expected to determine the fate of IGP Apeatu and COP Addo-Danquah on July 3, but the case was heard in-camera.

Proceedings was again heard in-camera, however, the Ghanaian Times gathered that the two heads had sent word that they could not appear in court.

Afoko's trial started in 2016, and was nearing completion after the prosecution and the defence had closed their cases.

On January 26, 2019, Afoko closed his case after he and John Ishmael Afoko, his brother had testified.

The prosecution, led by a Chief State Attorney, Mr Matthew Amponsah, had called 14 individuals as prosecution witnesses.

The facts are that Afoko was accused of killing Adam Mahama, Upper East NPP Regional Chairman.

On May 20, 2015, Mahama left home in the morning at about 7am for his construction site in his Toyota Pick-Up with registration number MR761-14.

He returned home at about 11pm and stopped his vehicle at the entrance of his house.

Prosecution said that as soon he stopped, two men signalled for him to roll down the window of his vehicle, which he did.

The two men allegedly poured acid on the late Mahama, and fled on a motorcycle.

The deceased screamed for help, and his wife and other neighbours rushed him to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where he passed on the following morning.

Prosecution alleged that the late Mahama mentioned to his wife and other witnesses that Afoko and Asabke poured acid on him.

The case has been adjourned to October 10.