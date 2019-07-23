Ghana: Vodafone, Zenith Bank Partner to Deliver Mobile Financial Services

Vodafone Ghana and Zenith Bank, a market leader in banking, have joined forces to enhance the delivery of mobile financial services across the country.

The move grants Zenith Bank the ability to support Vodafone's cash hubs and agents with liquidity whilst acting as a Super-Agent to support mobile money agents and customers with additional cash outlets.

The partnership also empowers Zenith Bank to offer some of the bank's top-of-the-range products and services on the Vodafone Cash platform to meet customer needs.

Commenting on the deal Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash said, "We are happy to include Zenith Bank in our portfolio of banks acting as partners in our delivery of mobile financial services in Ghana. With each passing day, the importance of mobile money to Ghana's eco-system becomes more evident than ever before. As a leading company in this space, we shall never renege on our commitment to contribute to financial inclusion in the country."

Mr Kwame Adadey, Divisional Head, Marketing of Zenith Bank said, "Zenith Bank is proud of this new partnership with Vodafone to offer mobile money services to the bank's customers. As a bank that prides itself in making the customer's interest central in its operations, this partnership will offer the bank's customers an alternative mobile money service platform that is not only easy, convenient, reliable and secure, but also guarantees total fulfilment of customers' financial obligations through Vodafone's robust and secure network."

Vodafone's mobile money service continues to experience a steady growth since its inception in Ghana three years ago.

To date, it remains the only mobile money operator that allows unlimited transactions throughout the month without charges.