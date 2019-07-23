23 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NGO Launches Project to Refurbish Pantang Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abeduwaa Lucy Appiah And Daniel Asante

The Executive Secretary of Forever True Friends Foundation (FTFF), Victor Owusu, has appealed to Ghanaians to help them raise $300,000 to purchase theatre equipment and provide aftercare wards for inmates at the Pantang Hospital.

According to him, inmates are transferred to other hospitals for caesarian sections due to lack of surgical equipments required for the necessary operations.

He made the appeal at the launch of the renovation of the Pantang Hospital Project yesterday, in Accra.

FTFF is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which seeks to provide a social support system pivoted on friendship and voluntary services to organisations and institutions while empowering members and the society as a whole.

Mr Owusu observed that the Pantang Hospital was in a very deplorable state and needed public attention, saying, "Buildings are in bad state, ceilings are leaking, there are inadequate drugs and some inmates sleep on the floor.

"Most inmates are not treated well anytime they are sent to other hospitals for treatment. Due to their conditions, some are neglected by family members for a long time, with some having been abandoned by parents and relatives for as long as forty years," he added.

Cudjoe Awudi, Chairman of the foundation, said lack of maintenance of the buildings and replacement of hospital equipment over the years had led to the rapid deterioration of the facility and the almost broken down state of the mental health system in the hospital.

"If swift attention is not given to the current situation at the hospital, it will lead to the collapse of the health system and the closure of the Pantang Hospital because a visit to the hospital in September last year by the foundation revealed a gloomy and an unhealthy condition in some of the wards and the administration block. Since the construction of the facility 40 years ago, the administration block with a concrete roof has countless cracks and often leaked whenever it rained and walls of majority of the buildings appear not to be painted.

"Some of the toilet facilities in the wards have broken down, bath water gushing out, several beds need mattresses, while some window nets are torn allowing mosquitoes to feed on the helpless inmates. The hospital lacks timely government subventions, massive support from society and corporate entities to guarantee its existence and full services to all mentally-ill patients," Mr Awudi lamented.

Mrs Jane Gerbs, the founder of the Foundation, stated that the rise to refurbish the Pantang Hospital was due to the challenges it was facing, adding that "the foundation, over the years, have been providing the hospital with drugs and food items, but have realised it was not enough and so we have decided to help with the renovation of the wards and provide theatre equipment.

Ghana

James Oppong-Boanuh Acts As IGP While David Asante-Apeatu Proceeds On Leave

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday asked the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
NGO
West Africa
Health
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.