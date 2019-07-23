23 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GIFEC Wins 3 Awards At GITTA

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has bagged three awards at the just ended Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA).

The CEO of GIFEC Mr Abraham Kofi Asante was adjudged the public sector ICT CEO of the year for his sterling leadership, which has led to major improvement in electronic communication in the country.

GIFEC, the institution he superintends, also picked up awards for Excellence in Promoting Government Digitisation and also for Transforming Education through Technology.

The award ceremony is to honour dynamic and hard working individuals and institutionsin theInformation Technology (IT) industry in Ghana who endeared themselves in the year under review.

GIFEC won these awards in recognition of its tireless efforts and commitment to offering outstanding service and innovation in the ICT industry.

It is the implementing Agency under the Ministry of Communications, and has over the years facilitated the provision of Universal Access of affordable ICTs to all persons for socio-economic development.

"Winning these awards has further encouraged the agency to adopt needed technological strategies to bridge the digital divide between the served and underserved communities in Ghana," Mr Asante said.

The event was attended by captains in the technology sector including the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been instrumental in transforming public administration using ICT.

