Nigeria: Senate President Reads Ministerial List

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has read the names of ministers nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Lawan read the list after the Senate rounded off their closed session.
The closed session started around 11:00am, minutes after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan arrived the chamber.
More details later
