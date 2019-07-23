23 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate President Reads Ministerial List

By Ismail Mudashir

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has read the names of ministers nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan read the list after the Senate rounded off their closed session.

The closed session started around 11:00am, minutes after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan arrived the chamber.

The Senate is currently in an executive session as reports filtered round that President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the ministerial list. An online platform reported this morning that the president had sent a list of 42 nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation as ministers. ADVERTISEMENT The letter, according to the online platform was sent by the president on Monday evening. ADVERTISEMENT The closed session started around 11:00am, minutes after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan arrived the chamber.

