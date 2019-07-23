20 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mob Sets On Fire MEC Commissioner Rev Mgawi's Residence - Vote Protestors Went Berserk

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

An angry mob on Friday set on fire a residence of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner the Very Reverend Killion Mgawi at Nkhoma in Lilongwe during the Anti-Jane Ansah protests.

Anti-Ansah demo turned ugly in Rumphi and Chitipa where government and private companies were targeted and torched Rev Mgawi residence was attacked

The mob set the house on fire after looting some of the property in the residence.

The setting on fire of Mgawi's residence on Friday came on a day the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned peaceful protests across the country to force MEC chairperson Jane Ansah resign from her position following messy presidential poll results.

However, protest organisers have since distanced themselves from the torching and looting of houses or shops, saying the law should catch up with the perpetrators.

Earlier, the angry mob blocked the road near Nathenje and demanded money of up to K4, 000 to motorists on the road.

A journalist who resides at Nkhoma mission of the CCAP said the mob had earlier been stoning some houses at the mission headquarters and chanted songs against Mgawi.

They were also demanding that Mgawi should be transferred from Nkhoma

There was no immediate comment from Mgawi or the police.

Demo ugly scenes were also reported in the northern region districts of Rumphi and Chitipa where government and private companies were targeted and torched.

Northern region police publicist Peter Kalaya said four people have been arrested fo far in Rumphi where some protesters tried to break into Chipiku Stores, forcing police to use teargas to disperse the crowd.

In Chitipa, police publicist Gladwell Simwaka confirmed the damages at Chipuku, Kulima Gold, Farmers World, but also stoned and broke glasses for the Old Chamber at the DCs office which houses Sports, Community Development as well as Labour offices.

MEC declared President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent.

He was trailed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes (35.41 percent) while Chilima came third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent.

Chilima and Chakwera since filed petitions in court seeking nullification of the results over alleged irregularities. The Constitutional Court is set to start hearing the case on July 29.

Malawi

Mutharika Files Court Response to Chilima, Chakwera Polls Case

President Peter Mutharika has filed his response and sworn statements in opposition to the consolidated petitions of UTM… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.