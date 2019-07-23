21 July 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mutharika Assures Safety to Foreign Investors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Lilongwe — President Peter Mutharika has assured potential foreign investors that Malawi remains a safe country as far as investments are concerned.

He made the remarks Thursday at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during an audience with the president of the Africa Export- Import (Afrixem) Bank, Benedict Oramah before Malawi and the bank entered into an estimate of USD 1 billon facility worth of a Memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The MOU will see the bank bankroll major projects in the country like Mangochi airport, a five star hotel, a dry port, two industrial parks and road infrastructure and many others through its investment partners.

"Investment is all about safety and let me assure you of your security, both on your investments and your personal safety as well. You can invest in this country and be sure that you will all be safe because we view investors as our friends and not enemies.

"And in case of anything, Malawi has viable legal systems for settlements," said Mutharika.

He said the bank has been crucial in helping other African nations to grow economically through trade and this is the chance for Malawi to benefit as well especially in the tourism sector.

He urged the foreign investors to explore and make use of the potential markets existing in Malawi in the areas of tourism, transport, energy amongst others.

"Malawi should have an integrated tourism package. These projects will increase productivity, output and job creation.

"We want to have a larger private sector and a smaller public sector and achieve a six percent annual growth with the interventions in the tourism sector among others," said Mutharika.

These investments are expected to turn Malawi into one of the biggest tourism countries in the region.

In his remarks, president of Afrexim bank, Benedict Oramah said his bank is pleased to have an opportunity to invest into the country which he said has huge areas of potential investment including the lake.

"We want to see that we contribute to the development of Malawi and we remain strong partners to Malawi. The investors here are a testimony to that. And this MOU is a flagship integrated project that the government wants to use to begin to transform the economy of Malawi using tourism as a front.

"We believe it is Africa which will develop Africa. Our investments open doors to other African investors and we believe the funds will help Malawi to spearhead its export led development," he said.

Oramah highlighted projects like four routes of Dar- es- Salaam, Natal, Durban corridors and M5 road saying these will help in exports and connect Malawi to the rest of the continent.

The meeting attracted eight potential African investors interested in areas of energy, transport, agriculture and agro-processing and ICT among others.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Joseph Mwanamveka said the MOU is a very important development as it will bring the much sought development in the country.

"Through the projects, we will have foreign direct investments, create employment opportunities for our youths, and the construction of the roads will help open up markets for our farmers.

"This will in the end play an important part in realizing the vision of Professor Peter Mutharika of reducing poverty in the country," said Mwanamveka.

Malawi

Govt Unhappy About South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi Trade Restrictions

Mozambique's Minister of Industry and Commerce Ragendra de Sousa has accused South Africa, Malawi and Zimbabwe of… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.