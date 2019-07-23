Nigeria: Akpabio, Akume, Lai Mohammed, Amaechi, Fallen,Gbemi Saraki, Keyamo, Others Make Buhari's Ministerial List

23 July 2019

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has sent 43 Ministerial Nominees to the Senate for Screening and confirmation.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read the names at Plenary.

On the list are Senators George Akume; Godswil Akpabio; Tayo Alasoadura; Gbemisola Saraki and Adeleke Mamora.

Also on the list are Lai Mohammed, former FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Dr. Chris Ngige, Ogbonnaya Onu, Abubakar Malami, Paullen Fallen and Festus Keyamo.

Others are Timipre Sylvia, Ehanire, Zainab Ahmed

Details later.

