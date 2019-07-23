23 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Akpabio, Keyamo, Fashola, 40 Other Ministers

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By QueenEsther Iroanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

This was made known by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read out the president's letter at plenary on Tuesday.

The president appointed 43 ministers.

Among the appointees are former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, senior lawyer Festus Keyamo, ex-Benue governor George Akume and 40 other nominees.

The president also retained Babatunde Fashola, Chris Ngige and a few other returnee ministers.

The appointments were made across the six geopolitical zones.

The Senate President noted that screening of the ministerial nominee will commence on Wednesday and "legislative activities will take the back stage."

Mr Lawan had hinted of the Senate receiving the ministerial nominees list last week.

President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29 after winning re-election in February.

The constitution of his cabinet comes almost two months after his swearing-in.

