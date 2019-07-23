23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Quick-Acting Mamelodi Cops Nab Alleged Cash-in-Transit Robbers As They Flee From Crime Scene

A quick response from a multi-disciplinary police team in Mamelodi West has led to the arrest of three suspected cash-in-transit robbers.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, two armed men approached a security vehicle outside a shopping mall at about 11:45 on Monday. They threatened the two guards before making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

However, the Mamelodi intervention task team, supported by the local K9 Unit and station members, stopped them in their tracks a few streets away from the mall. The two men led the team to another suspected robber and all three were arrested.

"Further investigations led the team to three different houses where two pistols were found in one house, the money boxes in a second house and the getaway car at a third house. The serial numbers on the pistols were filed off, the money boxes were tampered with and the recovered Hyundai sedan was reported hijacked in Silverton in April this year," Naidoo said in a statement.

Naidoo said the owners of the houses were also the subject of criminal investigations.

"I want to applaud all members for the speed with which they acted as well as their dedication to this case," said national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

