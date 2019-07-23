22 July 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Mayor Dan Plato, MEC's Anroux Marais and Sharna Fernandez Officially Bid Farewell to SA Homeless Street Soccer World Cup Team, 23 Jul

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Western Cape Government to officially bid farewell to SA homeless street soccer World Cup Team

Tomorrow, 23 July 2019, together with Mayor Dan Plato, Ministers Anroux Marais and Sharna Fernandez will officially bid farewell to the team who will represent South Africa at the 2019 Homeless Street Soccer World Cup.

The 17th edition of the Homeless World Cup will take place at Buke Park, Cardiff in the United Kingdom from 27 July - 3 August 2019.

The annual tournament brings together street football programmes from around the world, affording each player the opportunity to represent their respective nation with passion and pride. The tournament is a celebration of the work conducted by the Homeless World Cup Foundation and their national partners across the globe in attaining their mutual goal of seeking a better future for homeless individuals through soccer.

In addition to inspiring vulnerable youth to make positive changes in their lives, the Homeless World Cup annual tournament aims to challenge the public perceptions of homelessness and its surrounding issues. By showing the human side of homelessness, the foundation aims to help breakdown stereotypes and change the ways in which we think and talk about homelessness.

Through community based street soccer initiatives, the team of 8 players was selected from across the country. Representing South Africa at the World Cup will be:

Sibusiso Joseph Dyantyi

Tankiso Vincent Lesia

Wade Samuels from Parkwood, Western Cape

Sinesipho Dayimani

Katleho Moses Molieana from Gugulethu, Western Cape

Lucky Tyokwana from New Crossroads, Western Cape

Sbonelo Ngubane

Yandisa Nomadluka

All media are invited to attend:

Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2019

Time: 19h00

Venue: Oasis Place, 28 Schaapkraal Road, Phillippi.

There will be opportunities for photographs and interviews.

Kindly RSVP for catering purposes.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development

South Africa

Govt Unhappy About South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi Trade Restrictions

Mozambique's Minister of Industry and Commerce Ragendra de Sousa has accused South Africa, Malawi and Zimbabwe of… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Sport
Soccer
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.