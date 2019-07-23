South Africa: Mayor Dan Plato, MEC's Anroux Marais and Sharna Fernandez Officially Bid Farewell to SA Homeless Street Soccer World Cup Team, 23 Jul

press release

Western Cape Government to officially bid farewell to SA homeless street soccer World Cup Team

Tomorrow, 23 July 2019, together with Mayor Dan Plato, Ministers Anroux Marais and Sharna Fernandez will officially bid farewell to the team who will represent South Africa at the 2019 Homeless Street Soccer World Cup.

The 17th edition of the Homeless World Cup will take place at Buke Park, Cardiff in the United Kingdom from 27 July - 3 August 2019.

The annual tournament brings together street football programmes from around the world, affording each player the opportunity to represent their respective nation with passion and pride. The tournament is a celebration of the work conducted by the Homeless World Cup Foundation and their national partners across the globe in attaining their mutual goal of seeking a better future for homeless individuals through soccer.

In addition to inspiring vulnerable youth to make positive changes in their lives, the Homeless World Cup annual tournament aims to challenge the public perceptions of homelessness and its surrounding issues. By showing the human side of homelessness, the foundation aims to help breakdown stereotypes and change the ways in which we think and talk about homelessness.

Through community based street soccer initiatives, the team of 8 players was selected from across the country. Representing South Africa at the World Cup will be:

Sibusiso Joseph Dyantyi

Tankiso Vincent Lesia

Wade Samuels from Parkwood, Western Cape

Sinesipho Dayimani

Katleho Moses Molieana from Gugulethu, Western Cape

Lucky Tyokwana from New Crossroads, Western Cape

Sbonelo Ngubane

Yandisa Nomadluka

All media are invited to attend:

Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2019

Time: 19h00

Venue: Oasis Place, 28 Schaapkraal Road, Phillippi.

There will be opportunities for photographs and interviews.

Kindly RSVP for catering purposes.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development