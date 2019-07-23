23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maile to Appear Before Human Rights Commission Over Embattled Alex Project

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng Human Settlements and Urban Planning MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to appear before the South African Human Rights Commission on Tuesday over the embattled Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

Maile recently denied claims that funds meant for the project were misappropriated.

He said allegations that funds were misused more than a decade ago were made "without a shred of evidence", adding no single person could be held accountable for the entire R1.3bn project.

Last month, Maile laid charges against EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego at the Alexandra police station over her remarks that he was a thug and a liar, and that he had benefitted from the ARP.

Mashego allegedly made the accusations against Maile during the demolition of illegal structures in Alexandra in May.

Maile claimed his image was tarnished after Mashego addressed Alexandra residents during her recent visit there. He also threatened civil action against the EFF.

At the time, Maile claimed his brother, Mike Maile, and ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile also intended laying charges against Mashego.

Before he was appointed human settlements MEC, Maile said his brother had been in business with a company called Urban Dynamics that was conducting business with the department.

"We then agreed that he can't do any business where I am because it is unethical," he added.

Maile vowed that no member of his family would have any business dealings with any department he headed.

He said he was sent to his new portfolio to clean up the mess there and not to focus on the ARP.

Source: News24

