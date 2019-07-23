23 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Pilgrim Dies in Saudi Arabia

By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

A female Nigerian pilgrim from Katsina State has died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrim died in her accommodation Tuesday morning, the head of Nigeria's medical team, Ibrahim Kana, said.

Mr Kana, in an email to PREMIUM TIMES, said the late pilgrim had "no history of previous illness after going through our Electronic Health Medical Records".

He also said the Nigerian team had already informed the "muassasa," the Saudi group in charge of Nigerian pilgrims.

He said "her body is about now being evacuated to the morgue."

Mr Kana said the probable cause of death is "Myocardial Infarction but we are yet to conclude the verbal autopsy".

He said Katsina State Government has been informed and that it is their responsibility to transmit information to the deceased family accordingly.

Over 13,000 Nigerians have travelled for this year's pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. More are still expected to travel for the Islamic religious rite.

Pilgrimage to Makkah is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is mandatory for Muslims who can afford it.

Buhari Submits List of Cabinet Nominees to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

