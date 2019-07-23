Kenya: CS Rotich, PS Thugge and 8 Others Deny Graft Charges in Sh63 Billion Dams' Scandal

Nairobi — National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and eight others were on Tuesday charged with corruption in the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams' scandal

They were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts where they denied more than 10 counts ranging from abuse of office, engaging in unplanned projects, receiving bribes among other economic crimes.

The charges were read out to them in a packed court at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday morning, following their arrest on Monday when the Director of Public Prosecutions approved their arrest and prosecution.

There were 10 suspects in court, with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti indicating that he will be applying for local and international warrants for others still at large--including three Italian executives from CMC Di Ravena.