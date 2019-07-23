23 July 2019

Kenya: Treasury CS Rotich, Thugge Held in Court Cells

By Sam Kiplagat

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and the Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have been charged in court over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

The two officials among more than 10 others have been charged Tuesday with multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.

They are charged separately for Arror and Kimwarer dams projects.

The court heard that they engaged in a project for the construction of Kimwarer multipurpose dam, without prior planning.

They denied all the charges.

On Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the prosecution of 28 individuals, among them officials from the National Treasury, Ministry of East Africa Community, National Environment Management Authority, Kerio Valley Development Authority and Inspectorate of State Corporations.

They were presented at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday morning before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Legislators who are present in court are Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, William Chepkut (MP Ainabkoi), William Cheptumo (MP Baringo North) and Uasin Gishu Woman representative Gladys Shollei.

The arrested officials had been locked up at Muthaiga Police Station and on Tuesday held in the court basement cells before being arraigned.

The prosecution team is led by special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib, Alexander Muteti and Emily Kamau, among others.

How Kimwarer and Arror dams cases were filed in court:

  • FILE 1: Eight counts - Kimwarer dam
    Suspects: Officials from National Treasury, Ministry of East Africa Community, Inspectorate of State Corporations, Kerio Valley Development Authority MD, and Italian firm CMC di Ravenna.
  • FILE 2: 18 counts - Arror dam
    Suspects: Officials from National Treasury, Ministry of East Africa Community, Inspectorate of State Corporations, Kerio Valley Development Authority MD, and Italian firm CMC di Ravenna.
  • FILE 3: Nine counts - Kimwarer dam
    Suspects: Kerio Valley Development Authority MD and staff and National Environment Management Authority officials.
  • FILE 4: Nine counts - Arror dam
    Suspects: Kerio Valley Development Authority MD and staff and National Environment Management Authority officials.

