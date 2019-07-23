Kenya: Rotich, Thugge Arrive at Milimani Court to Face Dams Scandal Charges

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have arrived at Milimani Law Courts and are waiting to be charged.

Also at Milimani is National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) Chief Executive Geoffrey Wahungu.

The three are among 28 government officials set to face charges in connection to the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

The suspects are being held in the court basement cells.

They will be charged with abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud contrary to the law, engaging in a project without proper planning, flouting public finance management procedures and disregarding the procurement rules in awarding Italian CMC di Ravenna the contract.

The suspects were picked from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters by a van that was under heavy police escort. The van passed by Pangani Police Station to pick other suspects.

The convoy proceeded to the Milimani Law Courts

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered for their arrest on Monday morning.

They are on the spot for illegalities in the awarding of the Arror and Kimwarer dams tender to a broke Italian firm, CMC Di Ravenna.

"The investigations established that the government officials flouted all procurement rules and abused their oath of office to ensure the scheme went through. Many procurement procedures as stipulated by the law for such projects were ignored and the law was circumvented to ensure that CMC Di Ravenna got the contract," said DPP Haji.

The two dams in question are all located in Elgeyo Marakwet County.