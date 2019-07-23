Nigeria: Ministerial List - Nigerians React As Dalung, Ambode Didn't Make List

Following the confirmation by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan of the 42-man ministerial list from President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians have taken to the social media to react on some notable omissions especially former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

In case you missed it, here is the FULL LIST of the nominees sent to the National Assembly.

Solomon Dalung didn't make Buhari's #MinisterialList. We will surely miss him.😫😫 pic.twitter.com/8pQxehYubl

-- Benny (@BenUgbana) July 23, 2019

Dalung, after seeing that his name is missing from #TheList pic.twitter.com/9RTULsAhoc

-- Israel Ugochukwu Journalist (@JonalistIsrael) July 23, 2019

Solomon Dalung and Audu Ogbeh didn't make the ministerial list.

Thank you Jesus. Small win.

-- Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) July 23, 2019

It is true that there is no Dalung, which is good. However, things can always get worse than Dalung.

-- DS J.McE, AC-12 (@je_mc2) July 23, 2019

FLASH: Ex-ministers who didn't make the new ministerial list

1. Abdulrahman Dambazau (interior)

2. Ibe Kachikwu (state for petroleum)

3. Solomon Dalung (sports)

4. Okechukwu Enelamah (industry, trade and investment) are among those dropped by the president.

-- The Future Leader 🇳🇬 (@Future_Leader) July 23, 2019

Please. I've gone through ya list three times & I didn't see Solomon Dalung inside. Maybe it's old age, but can you help me confirm? God bless you as you give me positive news... https://t.co/fCK0nT7XMu

-- Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) July 23, 2019

The following people did not make PMB Ministerial list this time.

They performed woefully!

-Audu Ogbeh: He destroyed what Akinwunmi built.

-Isaac Adewole: Most doctors relocated to UK in his time

-Ibe Ikachukwu

- Dalung &... See the screenshots pic.twitter.com/oAybDVl6gG

-- Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) July 23, 2019

Oh Jesus! thank u Father,@MBuhari obviously listened to somebody, whoever this vessel is may God continue to use you as a voice of reasoning for this govt...

No more Junta minister

No more Fraternity looking minister

No more beret minster

NO MORE #Dalung#Ministeriallist pic.twitter.com/wQWkSv37dp

-- Tayo (@Huxxein) July 23, 2019

Dear "Baba Go Slow", I just saw that Dalung the beloved didn't make #TheLIST and words can't express how happy I feel.

Baba, it took you over 1500 days to know that @SolomonDalung is a bastard but you did regardless and I give you kudos. pic.twitter.com/E1AwCJM5K0

-- 'Emir of Awka™ [ملك] 👉 #KenchukzWinWinAlbum (@RealEmirOfAwka) July 23, 2019

Thank God dalung did not make the list, pls @MBuhari , just remove ngige and lai mohammed

-- El~mukhtar🇳🇬 (@mukhtaary281) July 23, 2019

Vanguard