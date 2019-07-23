23 July 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Mauritius Wins First Place in Finals Badminton Men' Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Mauritius was celebrated by a roaring crowd, yesterday evening, at Centre National de Badminton in Rose-Hill as it won the first place in the finals of badminton men's team with a score of 5-0 against Reunion in a relatively straightforward game. Together the players put on a spectacular display of courage, skill, and brilliance during the finals. The standard was high and the crowd was treated to some top level badminton moves.

Mauritius badminton women's team made a fantastic start with excellent moves and performed well throughout the first set with a score of 1-0 but was defeated by high caliber players of Reunion in other sets. The team players displayed commitment and determination and were shining examples of sportsmanship.

As for the finals between Madagascar and Seychelles badminton men's team, Madagascar lost 1-4 to Seychelles.

Introduced in the Indian Ocean Islands Games (IOIG) in 1979, badminton comprises generally seven finals, namely men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles, and men's team and women's team tournaments. It is recalled that in the 9th edition of the IOIG in 2015, Mauritius bagged seven gold medals in Badminton.

Mauritius

Documents, Audio Recording Reveal Tax Avoidance Schemes of Fintech Giant

Despite enjoying huge government patronage and a near-monopoly in the processing of payments, particularly in the power… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.