Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Mauritius Wins First Place in Finals Badminton Men' Team

press release

Mauritius was celebrated by a roaring crowd, yesterday evening, at Centre National de Badminton in Rose-Hill as it won the first place in the finals of badminton men's team with a score of 5-0 against Reunion in a relatively straightforward game. Together the players put on a spectacular display of courage, skill, and brilliance during the finals. The standard was high and the crowd was treated to some top level badminton moves.

Mauritius badminton women's team made a fantastic start with excellent moves and performed well throughout the first set with a score of 1-0 but was defeated by high caliber players of Reunion in other sets. The team players displayed commitment and determination and were shining examples of sportsmanship.

As for the finals between Madagascar and Seychelles badminton men's team, Madagascar lost 1-4 to Seychelles.

Introduced in the Indian Ocean Islands Games (IOIG) in 1979, badminton comprises generally seven finals, namely men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles, and men's team and women's team tournaments. It is recalled that in the 9th edition of the IOIG in 2015, Mauritius bagged seven gold medals in Badminton.