23 July 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Athletics Competitions - Mauritius Bags Ten Gold Medals in the First Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Mauritius bagged ten gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals, on the first day of the athletics competitions which took place, yesterday, at the Germain Comarmond Stadium in Bambous.

The leading results are listed below:

In the Triple Jump Men, Mauritius sealed victory with three medals; Jonathan Drack gold medal winner, Alexandra Gentil, silver medalist and Dezardin Prosper, awarded the bronze medal.

For the 1500 M Final Sprint, Mohammad Dookun bagged the gold medal.

In the 100 M Handisport Men, Eddy Capdor won the gold medal and Ashley Telvave awarded the gold medalist for the 100 M Handisport Women.

As for the 100 M for women with vision impairment, Anndora Asaun succeeded in her run and won the gold medal.

Jeremie Lararaudeuse gave a remarkable performance in the Men's 110 m Hurdles and obtained the gold medal and Desire Pascal, the bronze medal.

For the Shot Put Category Women, Estelle Louis seized the gold medal and Begue Momus Jeanne D'Arc received the silver medal.

Jonathan Bardottier won the gold medal in the 100 M Race Men.

Vincent Duval recorded a gold medal in the Long Jump for Men with Hearing Impairment.

For the Discus Throw, Christopher Sophie bagged the gold medal.

In the category of Long Jump for Women with Hearing Impairment, Shena Bhikea won the silver medal.

As for the Pole Vault Men, Fabrice Rajah obtained the silver medal.

For the 100 M Race Women, the bronze medal has been awarded to Anthony Amelie.

The competitions scheduled for this morning are as follows:

· Heptathlon Women Final - 11 30

· Shot Put Handisport Men Final - 11 40

· 400 M Race Women First Round - 11 45

· 400 M Race Men First Round - 12 05

· Heptathlon Javelin Women Final - 12 20

· Shot Put Handisport Men Final - 11 40

Other athletics competitions will take place during the afternoon.

Mauritius

Documents, Audio Recording Reveal Tax Avoidance Schemes of Fintech Giant

Despite enjoying huge government patronage and a near-monopoly in the processing of payments, particularly in the power… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.