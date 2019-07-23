23 July 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Mauritius Boxes Its Way to the Finals

press release

Mauritian boxers, who were in action, yesterday evening, at the National Boxing Centre in Vacoas for the semi-finals, put on a spectacular display in front of enthusiastic supporters to win their respective matches in several categories in a bid to secure a place for the finals.

In the Light Fly category (46-49kg), Sharwin Kumar Beedassee won the match against Kevin Tsang Hing Lam of Reunion Island by 3 - 2 to advance to the finals. Our compatriot Gilbert Ludovic Bactora continued on this same momentum and won against the representative of Reunion Island Maoulana Ali in the Fly category (52kg) on the score of 4 - 1.

Later on, Louis Denis Mikey and Jean Luc Rosalba, in the Bantaman (56kg) and Middle (75kg) categories respectively, also secured a spot for the finals against Ives Oliver Razanakolona of Madagascar and Edrian Eraldine Volcere of Seychelles with a score of 3 to 2.

Several semi-finals are also scheduled on Wednesday 24 July 2019 at the same venue.

Mauritius

