Botswana: Athletes Shine in Different Meets

Gaborone — Batswana athletes over the weekend competed in different meets in London, Yaoundé and Gaborone.

At the International Grand Prix held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, 400 metres runner Ditiro Nzamani clocked 45.07 to qualify for the IAAF World Championships that will be held in Doha in September.

Still in Yaoundé, Tsaone Sebele won two silver medals in 100 and 200 metres, clocking 11.68 and 23.84 respectively.

Leaname Maotoanong also won silver in the 200m with a time of 20.74, with Karabo Mothibi running 10.30 to bring yet another silver medal home.

Keene Motukisi finished fourth with a time of 10.54 while Phodiso Rampa finished third with 10.90 in the 100m B final.

The 4x100 metres men's relay won a silver medal after running 39.56.

At the London Diamond League, Nijel Amos was wheel-chaired off the track after 120 metres.

He experienced a cramp during the race and did not want to risk his health

"I did not want to risk, hence I decided to stop immediately after realising that I was attacked by a cramp," he said.

Amos said he would be ready for his next Diamond League final that would be held in Zurich on August 29.

At the University of Botswana during the University of Botswana Athletics Club (UBAC) Classic Winter Finale, Leungo Scotch of Maun Athletics ran 200 metres where he clocked his Personal Best time of 21.02.

On position two was South African Ranti Dikgale with 21.63 followed by Morongwana Moleele of UBAC with 22.15.

In 800 metres, Tshepiso Masalela of Maun Athletics Club finished on position one with 1:47.72. On position two was Zimbabwe's Brighton Ncube with 1:53.44, while Sylvester Koko of SVRC claimed position three with 1:53.45.

In 400 metres women, Oarabile Babolayi of UBAC finished on position one with 54.50 followed by Oratile Noe of Serowe with 56.18 while Tlhompang Basele finished third with 57.19.

Thabiso Sekgopi of Moroka Athletics Club managed to beat South Africa's Thapelo Phora in 100 metres. Sekgopi clocked 10.75 while Phora recorded 10. 91. Xholani Talani finished on position three with 10.98

Sekgopi said he was happy that he was in the same track with some experienced athletes who managed to push him to the limit.

He said his plan was to clock a better time so that he makes the national team that would represent the country at the All Africa Games.

Phora said he decided not to run 400 metres as he was preparing to meet Africa's best 400 metres runners at the All Africa Games.

"I enjoyed my race and the supporters give you power. I was home away from home and I must say I am going back home a happy man because the competition gave the needed practice," he said.

Meanwhile, national athletics team coach, Justice Dipeba said the competition went well even though the weather was not ideal.

"The weather did not favour the sprinters hence we could not have fast times, but I am happy. Remember there is a team that is travelling to Bahamas to compete in the men's 4x400 relay and most of them did well in this competition," he said.

Source : BOPA