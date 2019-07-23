23 July 2019

allAfrica.com

South Sudan: No Singing of Anthem Without President Kiir

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nontobeko Mlambo

Johannesburg — South Sudan President Salva Kiir has banned the singing of the country's national anthem at any public event in his absence, reports Al Jazeera.

Information Minister Michael Makuei says Kiir's order was passed during a Cabinet meeting. Only South Sudan's embassies, which represents the president, and schools where children are taught the anthem are allowed to sing the song in Kiir's absence, the minister has said.

He said the government came to this decision because different leaders and institutions were abusing the national anthem.

"For the information of everybody the national anthem is only meant for the president, in a function only attended by the president, not for everybody," Makuei said.

Though he did not give details on what the punishment would be for those who will disobey the orders, he did warn that  "when you disobey the orders of the president then you carry your cross".

The country's national anthem was written shortly before independence in 2011 after breaking away from Sudan. Two years later South Sudan's war broke out after Kiir accused his former vice president Riek Machar of plotting a coup against him.

The new development comes at a time when Kiir has agreed to talks with South Sudanese opposition leader Machar.

South Sudan

South Sudan On the Spot Over Violation of Human Rights

South Sudan is grappling with accusations of human rights violations even as the country prepares to form a transitional… Read more »

Read the original article on allAfrica.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.