23 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Praised for His Peace-Building Effort in Galmudug

The representatives of the international community in Somalia have lauded the efforts by the premier in rebuilding government institutions, the integration of the local forces into the national army and the reconciliation in Galmudg state.

Ambassadors from Turkey, Qatar, Norway, Ethiopia, Kenya, Italy and envoys representing UN, EU and IGAD were present during an official event to integrate local forces into the national army in Dhusamareb on Monday.

Hassan Ali Khaire held talks with representatives of the international community in the country during the opening of training for recently integrated local forces into the national army.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his calls for support to the international community officials during the meeting.

Khaire was crisscrossing the state in past four weeks to build trust while paving way for a political solution ahead of the upcoming regional elections.

One of the major gains during his visit is the deployment of federal government security agencies following an agreement with Sufi group Ahlu Suna Wal Jama.

Death Toll in Car Bomb Rises to 21, Among Victims Are Pilgrims Heading to Maka

The death toll in the Monday Bombing in the vicinity of Mogadishu airport has increased to 21. Medical sources said four… Read more »

