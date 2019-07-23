Sudan: Herders, Farmers in Deadly South Kordofan, Darfur Clashes

Habila / Kabkabiya / Kutum / Tawila / Sandu Gerala — One man was shot dead and six others wounded in a clash between a group of herders and farmers in South Kordofan on Sunday. Violence and clashes over land has claimed more wounded in Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that two groups clashed with weapons at Shamanak area south of Habila, South Kordofan, because of cattle entering the area. Abukalam Abuzeid died. The wounded include Badawi Hammad, El Agib Hammad, and Ali Babu.

Witnesses said the wounded were taken to the hospitals of Habila and Delling and that the situation was contained by the native administrations of the parties.

Kabkabiya

On Sunday night, a number of civilians were wounded and three others were kidnapped in an attack by unidentified gunmen on Ouri mine south of Kabkabiya in North Darfur.

One of the wounded reported that armed men wearing a military uniforms attacked the miners on Sunday evening and wounded a number of people with varying degrees, eight of them in serious condition were taken to Kabkabiya hospital on Monday, this in addition to kidnapping three men and taking them to an unknown destination.

He said the attackers also stole the money and property of the miners.

He said they said they reported the incident to Kabkabiya police.

Kutum and Tawila

The farmers of Kutum and Tawila have complained about the attacks of the herders and the introduction of their sheep and goats into their farms by force of arms.

They said that the herders beat, expelled, and prevented them from farming.

They said the most affected areas in Kutum locality are the Beri, Boa Hijeir, Muka and Kulu areas, as well as the Jili, Chloe, Tabara, Susuwa, Galabat, and Dubo. They said they have filed several complaints to the authorities who did not move.

Omda Mukhtar Boash told Radio Dabanga that they had met Unamid and sent a delegation to El Fasher to meet with the state government to protect them and expel herders from their farms.

Central Darfur

Militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) allegedly stole 27 goats in a raid at Sandu Gerala in Central Darfur on Wednesday.

Another raid on Kambo Karofta in Central Darfur saw 16 goats owned by Abdel Ali stolen, and the RSF also allegedly stole the property of Khadija Abakar Haroun.

Displaced people told Radio Dabanga from Mukjar locality that the victims reported the incidents to the police.

A leader of the displaced told Radio Dabanga that since the fall of the ousted regime of Omar Al Bashir the police has been restricted to filing reports without any movement and the displaced of Mukjar locality demanded the acting governor of Central Darfur to move immediately and send urgent forces to save this critical situation, threatening of the agricultural season and areas of voluntary return in Central Darfur.

Um Baru floods

Heavy rains caused the death of a mother and six children in Oro area east of Um Baru in North Darfur.

The executive director of Um Baru locality Mohamed Kharif said: "The family was living in a small village near the valley. Water ran out of the main river course, which led to the demolition of the house and the death of the mother and her children".

