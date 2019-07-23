Sudan: Science Professors Demand Free Union

Khartoum / Sennar / Wad Madani — On Sunday, the professors of the Sudan University for Science and Technology held a protest in the western wing demanding the dismissal of the university director and the establishment of a free union.

During the protest, the professors raised several slogans and banners expressing their rejection of education under the current circumstances with the demand to hand over power to a civilian government.

The students of the University of Khartoum held a protest rally in solidarity with the victims of the revolution on Monday.

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding civilian rule and transparent investigation into the June 3 massacre at the sit-in in front of the military command.

Sennar

Yesterday, Senga in Sennar state witnessed a mass rally in the market. Activist Allahjabo Katkar told Radio Dabanga that the crowd gathered for civilian transformation, this as well as their rejection of the eternal immunity for the members of the military junta.

Yesterday, the districts of El Galaa and the northern district also witnessed mass rallies demanding the civilian authority.

Wad Madani

Yesterday, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) of Wad Madani in El Gezira state organised a mass rally on the streets of the city in solidarity with those who went missing in the events of the General Command in Khartoum.

Mujahid El Rafie, a leader of the FFC, told Radio Dabanga that the FFC in the city carried out a mass rally on Tuesday in front of the city's public prosecution, following a mass rally in front of El Khair pharmacy in solidarity with those who went missing in the massacre of the General Command in Khartoum in June.

He said the masses chanted slogans demanded retribution for the blood of the slain protestors, and the transparent investigation of the events, as well as its rejection of the late report of the military junta, which it held it fully responsible for the massacre.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.