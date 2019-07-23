23 July 2019

University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hon Doc for Maths 'Trailblazer' Phakeng

Tagged:

Related Topics

Already named "the most influential woman academic in Africa" and "most prestigious businesswoman of the year", University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng added yet another string to her bow when she received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Hailing Phakeng as a trailblazer "in mathematics in post-apartheid South Africa", the university said she had made a substantial contribution to the development of maths education in the country, "where she has worked tirelessly to build mathematics education institutions and create opportunities for others to access and thrive in mathematics".

The honorary doctorate, awarded at a ceremony on 22 July, recognises Phakeng's "exceptional, influential and inspirational work" in her field, the influence of which reaches far beyond South Africa's borders, the oration said.

It cited Phakeng being named the "most influential woman academic in Africa" by CEO magazine, as well as "the most prestigious businesswoman of the year".

"A renowned scientist with a PhD in mathematics from the University of the Witwatersrand, she has earned numerous accolades, including the South African civilian honour Order of the Baobab (Silver), for her excellent contribution to the field of science," it continued.

Role model par excellence

"She was also nominated to chair the Human Resource Development Council Standing Committee on Mathematics and Science Education and, in 2004, founded the Adopt-a-Learner Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides financial and educational support to students from townships and rural areas to acquire higher education qualifications," it said, adding that as a "role model par excellence", she continues to inspire through her institutional work and personal interactions.

"To succeed in the real world, you must be willing to start at the bottom. These days everyone wants to be an overnight success. But starting at the bottom makes you hungry and determined."

Phakeng, whose mother Wendy Mmutlana stood up and heaped praise on her daughter as she was about to give her acceptance speech, said it was a great honour and privilege to accept the honorary degree.

But it is more than individual recognition, she said.

"This is a recognition of the many people who made me, those I represent, the many young boys and girls all over the world, especially in my home continent of Africa, living in poverty and wondering if things will ever get better."

Recalling how she defied the odds, including starting her schooling studying under a tree, Phakeng said she hoped the honour would illustrate that anything is possible with hard work and consistency.

"To succeed in the real world, you must be willing to start at the bottom. These days everyone wants to be an overnight success. But starting at the bottom makes you hungry and determined. It is also a great way to find out, hard as it may be, that you are not as smart as you think you are. Starting at the bottom is the best way to learn!"

As part of her other engagements in Bristol, Phakeng will attend the launch of a Bristol-UCT collaborative degree programme today, 23 July.

She will also be hosted by the Bristol Doctoral College at a networking session where she will meet postgraduate researchers and give a short talk on "Developing a Career as a Socially Responsive Academic".

South Africa

Govt Unhappy About South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi Trade Restrictions

Mozambique's Minister of Industry and Commerce Ragendra de Sousa has accused South Africa, Malawi and Zimbabwe of… Read more »

Read the original article on UCT.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UCT

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.