23 July 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: James Oppong-Boanuh Acts As IGP While David Asante-Apeatu Proceeds On Leave

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday asked the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

Until a substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP) is appointed, President Akufo-Addo has asked James Opppong-Boamuh to act in his stead.

In a press statement signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, said: "the President thanked him for the many years of service to the country, and wished him well in his retirement."

Former IGP Asante-Apeatu was due for retirement from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, August 17, 2019.

If You Are Not in Ghana, You Are Not in Africa - Bawumia to Canadian Investors

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has explained to a group of Canadian investors why Ghana is the best investment…

