23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Men's Water Polo Side Crash to Usa in Latest Drubbing

Cape Town — The South African men's water polo side have lost their latest match at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Tuesday.

Having lost their opening group match 23-3 to Spain , the SA side bounced back to draw 8-8 with rivals New Zealand in their second encounter.

Playing European stars Hungary in their final clash was never going to be an easy task - and so it proved - with the Hungarians running out 23-5 winners.

The results were good enough to see SA finish third in Group C, ahead of New Zealand on goal difference (-38 v -42).

As a result, the SA side entered the knockout phase where they met Germany .

The Germans however proved far too strong for their South African opponents, winning 25-5 .

South Africa dropped into the bracket contesting the 9th-12th positions where they faced the USA on Tuesday.

The Americans proved far too strong for South Africa, winning easily 20-3 .

The scores in each of the quarters read: 5-0, 8-1, 5-2 and 2-0.

South Africa will now play Japan to determine the 11th-12th place positions. That match will take place on Thursday, July 25 at 02:30 SA time.

Based merely on the fact that Japan drew with Germany in their group match would suggest South Africa will be massive underdogs.

Win or lose, South Africa can do no worse than match their best ever previous result at a world championship (12th in 2015).

At the last world championships in 2017, the SA men's side finished 16th - and last - in the tournament, scoring 21 goals in five matches and conceding a whopping 77.

