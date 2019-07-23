23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Uprooted Tree Destroys Seven Homes During Cape Town Storm

By Tammy Petersen

Seven homes were destroyed by an uprooted tree in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, as a cold front slammed into Cape Town on Monday night.

The City's disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.

About 3 000 dwellings in the area - as well as the informal settlements in Masiphumelele and Makhaza - were affected.

Strong winds damaged roofs in Mamre, Strand, Gugulethu and Belhar, while flooded roads have been reported in a number of areas - Southfield, Grassy Park, Killarney, Kraaifontein, Atlantis, Hout Bay, Kuils River, Mitchells Plain, Macassar, Parow and Durbanville - Powell said.

Storm-related electricity disruptions were also being experienced in Plattekloof and Rylands.

"City departments are assisting the affected communities, including making alternative accommodation available and SASSA has been informed about the need for humanitarian relief," Powell said.

The South African Weather Service had on Monday warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall over Cape Town and the surrounds, expected to last until early on Wednesday, as two cold fronts hit the metropole.

'Very rough seas'

About 50mm of rain was predicted, with more expected in high lying areas like Hout Bay and Kirstenbosch.

The weather service also warned of possible mudslides.

Strong to gale force winds have been forecast, with wind speeds of between 65km and 75km expected, particularly on Tuesday.

"Very rough seas, with waves in excess of 6m, are predicted for the coastal areas. Members of the public are urged to stay away from areas like the Atlantic Seaboard, False Bay coastline and Strand/Gordon's Bay beachfronts during this period," Powell said.

"Property owners along the coast need to be prepared for possible storm surge impacts to their property."

Members of the public can call the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or on 107 from a landline

