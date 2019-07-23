23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cold Front to Bring Widespread Snow to SA From Tuesday

There is a high chance of fairly widespread light snow in South Africa and Lesotho starting on Tuesday, but heavier snowfalls of up to 20cm are possible in other places.

According to Rob Ansell of Snow Report SA, the cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape during the early hours of Tuesday morning, with widespread snow expected over almost all the peaks in the south Western Cape by lunchtime on Tuesday.

By later in the afternoon, snow is expected to continue over the south Western Cape ranges whilst the front moves east and north, bringing snow to the southern areas of the Northern Cape with light snowfalls expected over the mountains ranges in the east of the Western Cape.

Ansell says the Sutherland area of the Northern Cape looks like it will get the heaviest falls, and the South African Weather Service has issued a warning of "disruptive" snowfalls for the area. Falls of up to 20cm look possible over the Sutherland area and over some of the higher peaks in the Western Cape. On Tuesday night, light snowfalls are expected to continue in all the areas already mentioned whilst stretching across to the high ground around Cradock and Graaff-Reinet, and possibly even further north into the border region between the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

By Wednesday morning, the front will be clearing from the west, with light snowfalls possible over the Tiffindell and Barkly East areas of the Eastern Cape, and into Lesotho. Some light flurries may occur in other areas of the Eastern Cape highlands, such as Hogsback, Elliot, Dordrecht, Molteno and Burgersdorp.

There is a possibility that some light flurries could extend in the south eastern and southern Free State during the early hours of Wednesday morning, but indications are that if this does happen, the falls will be very light and may not even settle.

Earlier model runs were suggesting that snow might extend into KwaZulu-Natal, but the most recent data do not indicate this.

All snowfalls are expected to stop around midday on Wednesday, concludes Ansell.

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

