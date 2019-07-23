23 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hot Girl Summer? More Like Skate Gal Summer

Tagged:

Related Topics

As Tony Hawk says "I consider skateboarding an art form, a lifestyle and a sport. 'Action sport' would be the least offensive categorization." But have you heard of Surf Ghana? The first ever all girls skate crew destined to pioneer a global movement.

Created by Sandy Alibo and Kuukua Eshun , Surf Ghana and Skate Gal are creating a safe space for young ladies to talk, interact and freely connect on and off the wheels. So far over 60 women beginners and pros to meet up and do what they do best, skate.

Seen predominantly as a male sport, skateboarding is a relatively new concept in terms of women even getting started in Ghana. A sport for any age. Platforms like Surf Gal and Skate Girl is a unique concept that could make such a difference if adopted in Kenyan culture.

Colorful and charismatic the concept is simple, weekly meet-up, all girls events and workshops, conducted roughly every two months for any age group. According to research, Alibo has said she hopes to invite more international famous female skateboarders to inspire the girls.

So far the group's current crowdfunding efforts has been able to raise 17,428Ksh of their 1,161,889Ksh goal. Proceeds towards Accra's first real skate park are similar to the Shangilia project carried out in Kenya. Like Kenyan roads and streets skating freely and easily has been a problem for these women but thanks to Surf Ghana and Skate Gal it won't be a problem much longer.

Kenya

Parliament Backs New Bid to Nationalise Kenya Airways

The process of nationalising Kenya Airways is now officially set to start after MPs Tuesday unanimously adopted the… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.