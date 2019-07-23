Kenya: Hot Girl Summer? More Like Skate Gal Summer

As Tony Hawk says "I consider skateboarding an art form, a lifestyle and a sport. 'Action sport' would be the least offensive categorization." But have you heard of Surf Ghana? The first ever all girls skate crew destined to pioneer a global movement.

Created by Sandy Alibo and Kuukua Eshun , Surf Ghana and Skate Gal are creating a safe space for young ladies to talk, interact and freely connect on and off the wheels. So far over 60 women beginners and pros to meet up and do what they do best, skate.

Seen predominantly as a male sport, skateboarding is a relatively new concept in terms of women even getting started in Ghana. A sport for any age. Platforms like Surf Gal and Skate Girl is a unique concept that could make such a difference if adopted in Kenyan culture.

Colorful and charismatic the concept is simple, weekly meet-up, all girls events and workshops, conducted roughly every two months for any age group. According to research, Alibo has said she hopes to invite more international famous female skateboarders to inspire the girls.

So far the group's current crowdfunding efforts has been able to raise 17,428Ksh of their 1,161,889Ksh goal. Proceeds towards Accra's first real skate park are similar to the Shangilia project carried out in Kenya. Like Kenyan roads and streets skating freely and easily has been a problem for these women but thanks to Surf Ghana and Skate Gal it won't be a problem much longer.