23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'They Are Targeting the ANC' - Maile Tells Alexandra Inquiry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng Human Settlements and Urban Planning MEC Lebogang Maile has told the Alexandra inquiry that those who accuse government officials of stealing funds meant for the embattled Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) are indirectly attacking the ANC.

"When people ask questions about the ARP, they are directing the question to the ANC. They are targeting the ANC. Give us specifics and do not talk this issue aimlessly," he said.

The inquiry is being conducted by the SA Human rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Office of the Public Protector.

Maile was responding to questions on Tuesday about allegations that contracts had been given to politically connected people and companies aligned to politicians.

"Corruption is a serious problem we are facing. It is easier to point at people and accuse them.

"Because I am the one talking about the ARP, I have been asked about the Alexandra money. I was not there. People conclude that I am the one who stole the money," he said.

Maile also said he was bombarded with calls from people who asked him to investigate the project.

"We must investigate what? The Human Rights Commission and the Office of the Public Protector are investigating. Maybe after this commission we might be given names to investigate. The ARP is used for political expediency and to create doubt about the ANC."

'ARP was designed for politically connected people'

He claimed that the impression was created that the ARP was designed for people who were politically connected.

"I don't agree unless there is evidence and people have proof, then we can deal with that. People raising issues of corruption are not giving us facts.

"I grew up in Alexandra. Someone who arrived in Alexandra five years ago will say there is no development, but those who have been there for years will tell you that there is development there and there," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Showmax Hits Nigerian Homes

It seems like Netflix will continue its fight for dominance with Showmax, as the latter launches in Nigeria. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.