South Africa: 'They Are Targeting the ANC' - Maile Tells Alexandra Inquiry

Gauteng Human Settlements and Urban Planning MEC Lebogang Maile has told the Alexandra inquiry that those who accuse government officials of stealing funds meant for the embattled Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) are indirectly attacking the ANC.

"When people ask questions about the ARP, they are directing the question to the ANC. They are targeting the ANC. Give us specifics and do not talk this issue aimlessly," he said.

The inquiry is being conducted by the SA Human rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Office of the Public Protector.

Maile was responding to questions on Tuesday about allegations that contracts had been given to politically connected people and companies aligned to politicians.

"Corruption is a serious problem we are facing. It is easier to point at people and accuse them.

"Because I am the one talking about the ARP, I have been asked about the Alexandra money. I was not there. People conclude that I am the one who stole the money," he said.

Maile also said he was bombarded with calls from people who asked him to investigate the project.

"We must investigate what? The Human Rights Commission and the Office of the Public Protector are investigating. Maybe after this commission we might be given names to investigate. The ARP is used for political expediency and to create doubt about the ANC."

'ARP was designed for politically connected people'

He claimed that the impression was created that the ARP was designed for people who were politically connected.

"I don't agree unless there is evidence and people have proof, then we can deal with that. People raising issues of corruption are not giving us facts.

"I grew up in Alexandra. Someone who arrived in Alexandra five years ago will say there is no development, but those who have been there for years will tell you that there is development there and there," he said.

Source: News24