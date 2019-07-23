23 July 2019

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: SANDF Soldiers Accused of Terrorising Immigrant Shack Dwellers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro/GroundUp
The shack where 11 Mozambican immigrants say they were assaulted by SANDF soliders on Friday night.
By Kimberly Mutandiro

Residents of Happiness Village in Marievale accuse soldiers of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are terrorising them. Mozambican nationals say 11 of them were beaten on Friday night by soldiers. Residents say they witnessed the incident.

Four of those assaulted have left the area. The remaining men are no longer sleeping in their shacks, but are being accommodated by other residents.

Happiness Village in Marievale was formed by people who were evicted from the Marievale Military Base in November and December 2017. A year later the Pretoria High Court ordered the SANDF to re-accommodate them as the eviction was unlawful. The SANDF appealed the decision but lost.

We reported how the SANDF had prepared bungalows and 36 tents, but a number of foreign nationals, who were also evicted were excluded from any re-accommodation.

In April we reported that people were refusing to move into the tents.

The SANDF issued a circular letter (not addressed to anyone specifically), headed "Notice of intention to evict you and your household". It said residents had to leave Happiness Village by 10 August and make their own accommodation arrangements.

The letter said this is because the SANDF "cannot conduct any meaningful military exercises due to fear of exposing you and your children to dangerous situations that might result in some of you sustaining injuries".

The letter concludes: "Failure to comply with this notice we reserve our rights to lodge a formal court eviction process against yourselves" (sic).

On Friday night residents were awoken by screaming and banging coming from a subdivided shack belonging to a group of Mozambican men. SANDF soldiers were trying to evict them.

"We were scared to death as we watched through the window. We thought the soldiers would come to our homes too, " said Adelina Mafereka, a resident of Happiness Village. "The men were screaming, lying on the floor, while soldiers holding flashlights and big guns kicked them. It was terrible."

Among the Mozambicans were Peter Sithole and his younger brother Philip. They said they were already asleep when they heard knocking at the shack door.

"When l opened the door a soldier flashed a light directly into my eyes so that l could not see his face. He then struck me on the face with the back of his gun, saying we must leave the area," said Peter, still visibly shaken by the experience.

The two brothers said they managed to get away and spend the rest of the night in the woods. He and his brother have been living and working in the area for more than five years. Peter said the incident reminded him of the night in 2017 when soldiers first evicted them.

"The soldiers said it was just a teaser of what they will do to the rest of Happiness Village residents if the directive to leave the area is not adhered to," he said.

Dunnottar police spokesperson John Joseph Tomlinson said, "Officers who were on duty on Saturday attended to the matter of people who allege that they were assaulted and a statement was given. But we are not in any position to investigate as no official case of assault has been opened."

Happiness Village Community representative Chris Koitsoei said: "The attack on the Mozambicans has caused a stir in our community. People are now living in fear and the SANDF continues to violate court orders; they refuse to accommodate our people."

Louise du Plessis of Lawyers for Human Rights said it is currently applying for a second case of contempt of court against the SANDF.

The SANDF had not replied to GroundUp at the time of publication.

South Africa

Showmax Hits Nigerian Homes

It seems like Netflix will continue its fight for dominance with Showmax, as the latter launches in Nigeria. Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.