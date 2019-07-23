23 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: SRC Holds Workshop On Gender Equity

Tagged:

Related Topics

A cross-section of participants, mainly females at the gender equity workshop held at Salala Rubber Corporation

Margibi County Gender Coordinator says individuals who perceive gender issues as all-women affairs should think more broadly, because the issue of gender for all sexes.

Madam Danilette Daniels-Asilton said the issue of gender involves both male and female, and not just women, as is being perceived by some individuals.

According to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) Margibi County correspondent, Madam Asilton's statement was contained in a speech she delivered recently at the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) in Weala, Cinta Township, when she served as lead facilitator at a one day workshop on Gender Equity.

She said the issue of gender equity, which by now is not strange in Liberia, continues to be seen as only women's affairs, but noted that it encompasses both sexes.

She said the issue of gender started in 1973, and it took over three days for scholars and academicians to derive a clear cut definition of it as there were different views and ideas from various schools of thought.

Margibi County Gender Coordinator Danilette Daniels-Asilton

"Nowadays, the global trend of events has changed -- women are now competing with their male counterpart unlike in years past when they were only listeners, and not a partaker in any decision making process involving the development of mankind. But women are now a part of every major decision-making processes the world over," Mrs. Asilton said.

She said as a result of persistent advocacy for gender equity, the situation has brought women to a considerable level of leadership, education backed by series of trainings, thereby bringing them on par with their male counterparts.

Earlier, SRC's Human Resource and Administrative Manager, Jallah Mensah, said the management "is very sensitive to gender issues at its workplaces and is therefore exerting every effort aimed at keeping the employees informed about the issue of gender sensitivity.

"At the SRC, we are cognizant of gender issues, so we set up a committee to create the necessary awareness pertinent to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), and other related activities to its employees," Mensah said.

"Since the establishment of the SRC decades ago, this is the first of its kind to have had such event looking specifically on gender issues, which is very laudable for the company," he said.

Mr. Mensah then assured the workforce and the general public of the company's support aimed at complementing every effort to address SGBV in its workplaces, and the community in which it operates.

"We can assure you that this will not be the only workshop to address gender equity, but management will from time to time create more awareness by educating all employees on the importance of gender equity, and its significant attributes," Mr. Mensah added.

Liberia

Nancy Saah to Represent Liberia in ECOWAS Region II Athletics Championship

The administration of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has named one athlete to represent the country in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.