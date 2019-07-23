23 July 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Prioritize Early Childhood Education'

By Edwin M. Fayia, III

We-Care Foundation supervisor urges education stakeholders

Mrs. Martha L.P. George, supervisor of the We-Care Foundation on Gurley Street has called on education stakeholders and Liberians in general to prioritize early childhood education.

Mrs. George made the statement at the closing exercises of the Viarama National Academy (VNA), held in Upper Caldwell on July 7, 2019, where 13 pupils from the kindergarten and sixth grade obtained certificates having completed their respective prescribed courses.

She said the responsibilities of the stakeholders on early childhood education as one of the most important parts of learning processes.

"In order to prioritize early childhood education, parents and teachers must take full responsibilities, because teachers act in the absence of the parents. They are trained to take care of and teach the pupils to become great people in society," Mrs. George said.

Mrs. Martha L.P. George, supervisor of We-care Foundation addresses the graduates.

"Childhood education is referred to as preschool, kindergarten and elementary. This level is critical, where all stakeholders, parents and teachers have to take responsibility of students to help prepare them in achieving their goals," Mrs. George said.

She added that some of the benefits of childhood education are social and emotional, which increase self-efficiency rate as children mature and enter adulthood.

The closing exercises for the kindergarten and the 6th grade graduation were graced by the presence of several dignitaries, among them the founder and proprietor, Cllr. Vaima J. Blama and some of the Upper Caldwell community leaders.

During the ceremony, some of the parents, sponsors and invited guests were called up front to pin the graduates as signs of motivation for the graduates to remain focused, dedicated and determined.

The principal, Franklin W. Nimene, and staffs presented certificates of honor and achievement to the graduates for their academic performances (2018/2019.)

Nimene lauded Cllr. Blama for the farsighted educational initiative that led to the establishment of the school in that remote part of Montserrado County.

He said Cllr. Blama did not build the school in Lofa, Grand Cape Mount and Bong counties; instead in the isolated community of Upper Caldwell.

Mr. Nimene said that the school has been encountering challenges such as suspected criminal activities that occasionally enter the school premises to steal valuable educational materials.

