23 July 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Delivers North West Budget Speech and Hosts National Anti-Corruption Strategy Workshop, 25 and 26 Jul

It's all systems go for the tabling of the Budget Speech and the hosting of the Public Consultation workshop on National Anti-Corruption Strategy

All is set and ready for the tabling of the Office of the Premier Budget Speech for 2019/2020 financial year. North West Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro will deliver the speech before the North West Provincial Legislature this Thursday.

Premier Mokgoro will amongst others, be solidifying the role of the Office of the Premier as a monitoring and oversight department, to ensure the seamless implementation of the priorities of the 6th Administration as outlined in the recent State of the Province Address.

On Friday, Premier Mokgoro will lead the North West Public Consultation workshop on the National Anti-Corruption Strategy to raise awareness of the strategy development process and to give all stakeholders in the province an opportunity to input in the strategic pillars of the proposed National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

The worship is held in collaboration with the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, as the lead Department responsible for developing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Members of the media are invited to cover the two events which will take place as follows:

Budget Speech

Date: Thursday, 25 July 2019

Venue: Provincial Legislature - Mmabatho

Time: 08h30

Public Consultation Workshop on Anti-Corruption Strategy

Date: Friday, 26 July 2019

Venue: Protea Hotel - Klerksdorp (The City of Matlosana)

Time: 08h00

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier

South Africa

