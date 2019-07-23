South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha Addresses Limpopo Economic Development Workshop, 25 to 26 Jul

press release

Premier Mathabatha to open Limpopo Economic Development Workshop

Limpopo Premier, Stanley Chupu Mathabatha will deliver a keynote address at the Limpopo Economic Development workshop. The rationale behind the two-day session is to review and re-examine the Limpopo Development Plan, which is the provincial version of the National Development Plan (NDP). The theme of the workshop is: "Towards sustainable industrial trajectory: challenges and prospects for Limpopo Province".

The workshop is research-centred, solution-oriented high-level gathering and aims to attract leading representatives of business community, academia, civil society, public representatives, and senior government officials, captains of industries, decision makers and thought leaders in the province. Subsequently the province plans to host complementary sessions with specific business industries with a view to gain valuable insights and solicit buy-in from key stakeholders beyond this workshop.

Details of the workshop are as follows:

Date: Thursday & Friday, 25-26 July 2019

Time: 09h00

Venue: Protea Hotel, The Ranch in Polokwane

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier