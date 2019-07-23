22 July 2019

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: "Give Us Opportunities Not Handouts" Say People With Disabilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnnie Isaac

"Disabled people can run businesses like everybody else"

"Give us opportunities not handouts" was the key message from people living with disabilities during an awareness campaign held in East London on Saturday.

The event, attended by about 100 people, started with a 2km walk from the Orient Theatre in Quigney. It was organised by the Eastern Cape Disability Economics Empowerment Trust and was supported by many organisations.

The campaign raised awareness about difficulties people living with disabilities face in a rural province like the Eastern Cape. These include access to employment and business opportunities, lack of wheelchair friendly public transport, and discrimination at workplaces, schools and other public facilities.

Eric Poni of Disability Forum in Buffalo City Metro said people living with disabilities need to be given fair opportunities to work or start their own businesses.

"We have skills and can be further skilled in order to work and earn a decent living. Many people living with disabilities are young and cannot just do nothing and only draw social grants. We appreciate the grants, but they are insufficient because we also have families to support. Disabled people can run businesses like everybody else. They need to be empowered, assisted and funded like every other entrepreneur," said Poni.

Thabiso Phetuka, CEO of the Eastern Cape Disability Economics Empowerment Trust, said people with disabilities need an environment to do all that they are capable of doing with minimal assistance. He particularly criticised the public transport systems in the province.

Phetuka pointed out that it is two decades since inclusive education became law but that schools catering to learners with special needs were concentrated in East London and Port Elizabeth, and hardly available elsewhere.

Member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature Phumelelo Saziwa said it was important for the provincial government to be present and hear directly from disability sector. "We need health care facilities to ensure that pregnant women are able to go for checkups and if it is discovered before a child is born that it is going to be born with a disability, proper preparations can be done," she said. "We also need to monitor that departments are employing people with disabilities as per legislative framework which says 7% must be people with disabilities."

South Africa

Showmax Hits Nigerian Homes

It seems like Netflix will continue its fight for dominance with Showmax, as the latter launches in Nigeria. Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Labour
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.