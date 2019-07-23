Cameroon - 'United Forever'

The 58th issue of the newsletter published by the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic focuses on promoting national unity and cohesion.

The Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic in the June 2019 issue of its newsletter, "Le Temps des Realisation" has focused on the actions to promote Cameroon's diversity which is an asset, unity, national cohesion, audiences of the Head of State, texts signed by the Head of State and activities of the First Lady, Chantal Biya. Celebrations marking the commemoration of the 47th edition of Cameroon's National Day on May 20, 2019 is the main focus of the issue of the newsletter. The focus runs from page 16 to 65 of the 96-page publication. All phases of the event in Yaounde are well portrayed in pictures. This ties with the celebration theme: "Unity in diversity, a major asset of the Cameroonian people in their determined move towards emergence." The headline of the focus is "Cameroonians reaffirm the indivisibility of the State." The editorial of the publication written by the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, who doubles as the publisher of the newsletter, entitled, "The obsession for dialogue", also captures the main front page headline of the publication which is "United Forever". He starts by highlighting President Paul Biya's powerful media outings prior to the celebrations marking the 47th edition of the National Day. He said, "By publishing a series of reflections on national unity, social peace, love for country, forgiveness etc... on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, the Head of State has once again demonstrated that he is the pilot who holds with confidence the rudder of national life." As a follow up to the dialogue initiated by the Head of State through the social media networks, pages 92 and 93 of the newsletter named "Cameroonians express themselves online" are dedicated reactions to President Biya's messages. It also serves as a forum for people to express their best wishes for the country. The audiences the Head of State granted are also highlighted in the newsletter. Focus is on the visit of the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo and the Unity Palace discussions and the audience with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Cameroon, Pietro Lazzeri. There are also Unity Palace discussions between President Paul Biya and the special envoy from Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga Edjo'o as well as with Albert Kan Dapaah, special envoy of the President of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo. As has been the tradition with the newsletter, texts signed by the Head of State in the later part of May and the month of June are published. Worthy of note is also the Head of State's message of condolence on the occasion of the death of former Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Republic, Martin Belinga Eboutou. The main activity of the First Lady Chantal Biya is the end of the 2018/2019 school year celebrations at Les Coccinelles school at the Unity Palace.