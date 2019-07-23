23 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Army Staff - Modern Command Post Inaugurated

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo chaired the ceremony in Yaounde.

Cameroon's Army Staff now has a modern three-storey complex that will improve working conditions and make the land forces more operational in their different missions. The Staff of the Land Force is commanded by Major General Baba Souley. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo inaugurated the structure that covers 885 metres square in down town in Yaounde on July 22, 2019. Constructed within 24 months, the building has 42 offices, two meeting halls, a lift, among others. Security and environmental norms also said to have been respected. Speaking as he chaired the ceremony, Minister Beti Assomo recalled the security challenges coming from outside and internal ones facing Cameroon. On external challenges, he cited the war against Boko Haram, participation of Cameroonian forces in the MINUSCA peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, piracy in the Bakassi zone. Internal security challenges include the socio-political upheavals in the North West and South West Regions, hostage takings in the Adamawa and North Regions and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. The land forces have to work within the regulatory framework with the other forces to tackle the challenges. The Minister used the occasion to decorate officials of the company that built with Army Command post with medals. One had the medal of Officer of the Order of Valour and two were decorated with medals of Knight of the Order of Merit. This followed the different decrees signed by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya last week exceptionally raising the officials to the respective ranks.

