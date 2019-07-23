Cameroon: Bamenda - SIGIPES Station Now Good for Use

Visiting Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Anderson Le on July 20, 2019 launched the Bamenda-based SIGIPES station for the treatment of career files of Public Service employees

Lodged at the Regional Delegation of Public Service and Administrative Reforms in the neighbourhood of Bamenda-Up station, the SIGIPES Station to manage the career files of civil servants and State agents has gone operational. Visiting the facility on July, 20th, 2019, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms; Anderson Le said it was conceived and launched by the government to end the frustrations of users who sacrificed too much in the process of chasing files in the far away, Ministry in Yaounde. Anderson Le said the facility to manage the careers of the servants of the public service should be embraced by users in the North West Region. The Service Head of the Card Index and Discipline at the Regional Delegation; Louis Wiysenyuy and Billo Abdoulaye who operate the Unit told CT that information on the progress of career files can now be obtained from the SIGIPES Unit, a major break from the past where users had to travel or telephone to Yaounde with Matricule numbers to be served. The Regional Delegate; Ekane Ivo Ekoti also revealed that the Unit receives and treats files requiring advancement by grade, bonification, reclassification, study leave etc and only more complicated files need the attention of the Ministry in Yaounde. It emerged from the Regional Delegation that technical services in the North West Region harbour about 14,000 users that need SIGIPES services. Away from that, the visiting Minister hailed the commitment of staff of the Delegation in challenging times where two of their collaborators were recently kidnapped and released in the face of the ongoing socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West. He inspired hope in the staff with announcements that the government is working to make things better to enhance work. It was a day with some users hailing the Minister for introducing discipline and a more transparent and faster approach in the treatment of files in the Ministry