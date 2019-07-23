23 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Bamenda - SIGIPES Station Now Good for Use

Tagged:

Related Topics

Visiting Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Anderson Le on July 20, 2019 launched the Bamenda-based SIGIPES station for the treatment of career files of Public Service employees

Lodged at the Regional Delegation of Public Service and Administrative Reforms in the neighbourhood of Bamenda-Up station, the SIGIPES Station to manage the career files of civil servants and State agents has gone operational. Visiting the facility on July, 20th, 2019, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms; Anderson Le said it was conceived and launched by the government to end the frustrations of users who sacrificed too much in the process of chasing files in the far away, Ministry in Yaounde. Anderson Le said the facility to manage the careers of the servants of the public service should be embraced by users in the North West Region. The Service Head of the Card Index and Discipline at the Regional Delegation; Louis Wiysenyuy and Billo Abdoulaye who operate the Unit told CT that information on the progress of career files can now be obtained from the SIGIPES Unit, a major break from the past where users had to travel or telephone to Yaounde with Matricule numbers to be served. The Regional Delegate; Ekane Ivo Ekoti also revealed that the Unit receives and treats files requiring advancement by grade, bonification, reclassification, study leave etc and only more complicated files need the attention of the Ministry in Yaounde. It emerged from the Regional Delegation that technical services in the North West Region harbour about 14,000 users that need SIGIPES services. Away from that, the visiting Minister hailed the commitment of staff of the Delegation in challenging times where two of their collaborators were recently kidnapped and released in the face of the ongoing socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West. He inspired hope in the staff with announcements that the government is working to make things better to enhance work. It was a day with some users hailing the Minister for introducing discipline and a more transparent and faster approach in the treatment of files in the Ministry

Cameroon

NUDP - Finalising Strategies for 2020 Elections

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) is rounding off work on the field and the Central Committee is… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.