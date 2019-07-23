Cameroon: NUDP - Finalising Strategies for 2020 Elections

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) is rounding off work on the field and the Central Committee is getting set to nominate candidates for the various elections.

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) is at getting to the apex of preparations for the elections of the Members of the National Assembly and municipal councillors that will come up in early 2020. The evolution of work on the field is being centralised at the headquarters of the party for the information of the National President, Maigari Bello Bouba and the Central Committee will at the appointed time, in accordance with the party text nominate candidates of the party for the two upcoming elections, the NUDP National Secretary for Communication, Saidou Maidadi said. He told Cameroon Tribune that the postponement of the two elections is an opportunity for the party that is already set to fine-tune its strategies. The National President of the NUDP gave instructions and guidelines to party officials on how to prepare for the elections during the 2019 New Year wishes ceremony in Yaounde at its headquarters. He said the ambition of the party was to win a Group at the National Assembly and also win many councils in the country. Mr Saidou Maidadi said that party officials after the ceremony immediately got work on the field. He disclosed that the Women and Youth Movements of the NUDP constitute the nerve centres for registration into the electoral registers. They were therefore given the assignment to mobilise party members, supporters and other Cameroonians to enrol in the electoral registers so as to increase the NUDP chances of winning the elections. Leaders at the grassroots structures of the party have also been educating and creating awareness in members on how they can be nominated as the candidates of the NUDP for election of Members of the National Assembly and municipal councillors. Reports says there has been anthill activities on the field, considering that nomination as candidates in the two elections will depend on results obtained. National President Maigari Bello Bouba has from time to time gone to the field to encourage and mobilise members and supporters ahead of the elections. Earlier this year, he mobilised party officials and members in Mayo- Banyo Division of the Adamawa Region and those in some parts of the West Region.