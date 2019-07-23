South Africa: Ramaphosa v PP - 'The ANC Will Be Punished At the Polls' - Edward Zuma

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) should discuss the Public Protector's report into President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign funding when it meets this week, according to former president Jacob Zuma's son, Edward.

Zuma issued two statements a day after Ramaphosa announced on Sunday he would take Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on urgent review.

"The press conference by the president seriously undermined the independence of the judiciary, as it appeared he was openly issuing instructions to it for the upcoming court challenge this week by [Public Enterprises Minister Pravin] Gordhan, which he is also supporting and his own court challenge that he is busy preparing against the PP [Public Protector]," he said.

Last week, Mkhwebane found Ramaphosa had misled Parliament when he answered a question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane about the R500 000 he had received from Gavin Watson, who was head of facilities management company Bosasa (now African Global Operations), News24 previously reported.

In his statement, Zuma said the NEC should discuss the report and fight waged against Mkhwebane by some in the party's ranks, adding it should understand that the same reasons, which were used to remove others, should apply to the current leadership.

He said the issues with the president were much deeper than what met the eye.

Zuma added the CR campaign's Ria Tenda Trust had been signed off by the trustees around February 2017 and the trust was only officially registered in April 2017. This, he added, showed there were clear intentions on Ramaphosa's part, and those around him, to circumvent the law and hide their deeds.

"Even if they win their legal battle against the Public Protector, the ANC will seriously and massively lose politically because the populace is looking at us and saying we promised them clean governance but we have instead moved away from corruption to money laundering, thus we might be harshly punished in the local government elections."

Zuma added the ANC's unity project had failed and collapsed in February 2018, largely with the purging of some of its comrades, saying this development would cause serious problems and take centre stage at next year's national general council.

He questioned the removal of former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, adding he was concerned about the self-serving reasons of Ramaphosa and his allies. "I am still confronted by the inquiry on whether the removal of advocates [Nomgcobo] Jiba and [Lawrence] Mrwebi were also not expedient and self-serving. If the two were not removed, they would have played a critical role in the investigation and prosecution of the matter herein, given the fact that SARS would have referred the matter to the SAPS and ultimately to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] for prosecution."

Tensions between the Ramaphosa and Zuma factions appear to have further intensified since Mkhwebane released her report in which she found that the statesmen had misled Parliament.

The ANC's woes further intensified during the state capture commission of inquiry, where Zuma testified about a long-running campaign to discredit and force him out of the ANC.

During his week-long testimony, Zuma's allies - including Malusi Gigaba, Supra Mahumapelo, Mzwandile Masina, Des van Rooyen, Mosebenzi Zwane, Carl Niehaus and secretary-general Ace Magashule - appeared at some time or the other to support him.

Previously, the SACP said Mkhwebane was being used as a hired gun in the fightback campaign to target Ramaphosa and Gordhan.

Source: News24