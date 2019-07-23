23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Truck Driver Hijacked, Killed While Transporting R1.9 Million in Scrap Copper

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenna Etheridge

A truck driver was shot and killed by hijackers while transporting scrap copper worth R1.9m near Coega in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Absalom Mnisi, 53, was flagged down by a group wearing reflective jackets and using a white vehicle with a blue light on Monday at around 19:00, said Captain Andre Beetge.

A passing motorist spotted the truck and alerted the company, which then activated the tracking device.

The police's flying squad followed the signal to a warehouse in Perseverance, where they found the truck.

Beetge said seven people had fled into the warehouse when they saw the police, adding five, aged between 27 and 41, were arrested.

"The truck and its cargo of almost 23 tons of scrap copper, which is valued at R1.9m, and a Mini Cooper was recovered and impounded for forensic analysis," he said.

The police also found a rented white Ford Ranger, a blue light, a reflective jacket, a large mobile radio frequency/signal blocker and seven cellphones.

Mnisi's body was seen by a passing motorist on an embankment on the N2 freeway, close to the Coega CBD, on Tuesday at around 09:30.

"He was found with gunshot wounds to his back and neck. Murder and hijacking cases have been opened and [are] being investigated by the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation team," said Beetge.

"All five suspects have been charged with the possession of stolen property and the police will investigate their link and role in the hijacking and murder."

Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914.

Source: News24

South Africa

Showmax Hits Nigerian Homes

It seems like Netflix will continue its fight for dominance with Showmax, as the latter launches in Nigeria. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.