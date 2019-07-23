South Africa: Bryanston High Sports Coach Approaches DPP, Wants Prosecution Decision Reviewed

Lawyers representing a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually harassing pupils has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions to ask for a review of the decision to prosecute him.

As a result, the criminal case before the Alexandra Regional Court has been postponed for more than two months.

The former coach, who cannot be named because he has not pleaded, was dismissed from the school on March 1 after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

He was arrested in January after a 17-year old pupil at the school and her mother opened a case against him.

It is understood that at least three other female pupils from the school also came forward with allegations, News24 reported.

The case was postponed to September 26, according to Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

