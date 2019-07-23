23 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Mnambithi Further Education and Training College (Fet), Former Officials Sentenced for Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Kwazulu-Natal — The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court convicted and sentenced Mphilisi Claude Mkhize (45), and Tholakele Gracia Nzimande (51), to three years imprisonment for twelve counts of tender fraud committed at the FET College.

In April 2013, the Mnambithi FET College, appointed a forensic company to investigate irregularities in the procurement of goods and services in the college. This was after allegations of corruption were levelled against the convicted pair, a procurement officer and a lecturer respectively at the same college.

Investigation revealed that in 2011, the pair conspired and manipulated the tender processes of the college, a tender for supply and removal of waste containers at the campus was unduly awarded to Mkhize despite the fact that no services were rendered, the college suffered losses of up to R273 756,00 as a result of wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

A case of fraud was reported at Ladysmith Police Station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks' members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime Unit for further investigation. The two were arrested in May 2015 and appeared in court several times until they were sentenced on the 18th July 2019.

South Africa

Showmax Hits Nigerian Homes

It seems like Netflix will continue its fight for dominance with Showmax, as the latter launches in Nigeria. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.