South Africa: Mbizana Success

press release

On Friday 19 July 2019, Mbizana CPU members arrested six males aged between 22 and 26 years. They were all arrested in connection with the string of robberies that occurred in Mbizana between May and July 2019 targeting shops that sell cell phones. Four cell-phones were recovered. Suspects appeared in Mbizana Magistrate's court on the 22 July 2019 and the case was reminded to 06 August 2019 for bail application.

The Mount Ayliff Cluster Commander Brig Macala commended the members for a job well done.